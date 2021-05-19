Counterfeit American money surfaces in Petawawa

PETAWAWA, ONT -- Upper Ottawa Valley OPP says counterfeit $100 American notes have surfaced in the region.

Police say they are investigating two seperate instances of counterfeit $100 American bank notes found in the Town of Petawawa. They say the notes were found on Victoria St. and on Petawawa Blvd.

OPP is reminding residents to perform due diligence when paying or accepting payment in cash.

The investigation into the counterfeit money is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact UOV OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.vallleytips.ca.