Country music singer Jason Blaine presents $80,000 cheque for eight Pembroke organizations
A familiar face returned home.
On Friday, country music singer and Pembroke's own Jason Blaine presented a cheque for $80,000 for eight organizations in the region.
The money was raised from Blaine's Annual Celebrity Charity Golf Classic & Concert event back in September.
The money will be broken down as follows:
- Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke - $25,000
- Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre - $15,000
- Pembroke & Area Airport - $10,000
- Algonquin College - $10,000
- Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation - $8,000
- Pembroke Regional Hospital - $4,000
- The Grind - $2,500
- St. Vincent de Paul - $2,500
- St. Joseph's Food Bank - $2,500
The next event is scheduled for June 22nd, 2022 at the Pembroke Golf Club.