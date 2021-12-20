Country music singer Jason Blaine presents $80,000 cheque for eight Pembroke organizations

A familiar face returned home.

On Friday, country music singer and Pembroke's own Jason Blaine presented a cheque for $80,000 for eight organizations in the region.

The money was raised from Blaine's Annual Celebrity Charity Golf Classic & Concert event back in September.

The money will be broken down as follows:

Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke - $25,000

Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre - $15,000

Pembroke & Area Airport - $10,000

Algonquin College - $10,000

Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation - $8,000

Pembroke Regional Hospital - $4,000

The Grind - $2,500

St. Vincent de Paul - $2,500

St. Joseph's Food Bank - $2,500

The next event is scheduled for June 22nd, 2022 at the Pembroke Golf Club.