Country music singer Jason Blaine presents $80,000 cheque for eight Pembroke organizations

A familiar face returned home. 

On Friday, country music singer and Pembroke's own Jason Blaine presented a cheque for $80,000 for eight organizations in the region. 

The money was raised from Blaine's Annual Celebrity Charity Golf Classic & Concert event back in September. 

The money will be broken down as follows: 

  • Boys and Girls Club of Pembroke - $25,000 
  • Robbie Dean Family Counselling Centre - $15,000 
  • Pembroke & Area Airport - $10,000 
  • Algonquin College - $10,000 
  • Pembroke Petawawa District Community Foundation - $8,000 
  • Pembroke Regional Hospital - $4,000 
  • The Grind - $2,500 
  • St. Vincent de Paul - $2,500 
  • St. Joseph's Food Bank - $2,500 

The next event is scheduled for June 22nd, 2022 at the Pembroke Golf Club. 

