County of Renfrew accepting nominations for Warden's Community Service Awards
The County of Renfrew has announced it's accepting nominations for the Warden's Community Service Awards.
In a release, the county says the awards are a way to recognize the contributions to those in the community.
Awards are seperated into three categories; individual person, not-for-profit business, and for-profit business.
More information on how to nominate can be found at the County of Renfrew's website, or by calling 613-735-7288.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkFive new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.
-
Zero new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew CountyZero new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Renfrew County.
-
One new COVID-19 case in KFL&A regionOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the KFL&A region.
-
City of Kingston hosting two sessions on Central Kingston Growth StrategyThe City of Kingston has announced it's hosting two sessions on the Central Kingston Growth Strategy.
-
Walks at the PMC starting October 13The City of Pembroke is offering walks around the promenade at the Pembroke Memorial Centre (PMC) starting October 13th.
-
Ottawa man faces drug charges after traffic stop in Deep RiverPolice in Deep River say an Ottawa man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop in the area.
-
Hutton signs PTO contract with Anaheim DucksBrockville's Ben Hutton has signed a professional tryout contract with the NHL's Anaheim Ducks.
-
Kingston Police looking for suspect in stabbing in University DistrictKingston Police are searching for a male suspect in a stabbing in the University District over the weekend.
-
One new COVID-19 case in Leeds, Grenville, and LanarkOne new case of COVID-19 is being reported in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark.