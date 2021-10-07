iHeartRadio
County of Renfrew accepting nominations for Warden's Community Service Awards

County of Renfrew

The County of Renfrew has announced it's accepting nominations for the Warden's Community Service Awards. 

In a release, the county says the awards are a way to recognize the contributions to those in the community. 

Awards are seperated into three categories; individual person, not-for-profit business, and for-profit business.

More information on how to nominate can be found at the County of Renfrew's website, or by calling 613-735-7288.

