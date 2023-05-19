County of Renfrew announces dates and locations for Taste of the Valley

The County of Renfrew's Economic Development Division says they are pleased to announce the dates and locations for the Taste of the Valley event series for 2023 and 2024.

The County explains that under a new partnership approach with host communities across Renfrew County, Taste of the Valley events will be held four times per year between August and October, in addition to a holiday edition in December. All events will take place on a Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

2023 Dates & Locations:

- August 12th: Eganville Arena

- September 9th: Community Rink & Hall, Calabogie

- September 30th: Town Hall Parking Lot, Deep River

- October 14th: Cobden Fairgrounds

- December 16th: Germania Club, Pembroke

2024 Dates & Locations:

- August 10th: The Railway Station, Barry's Bay

- September 7th: Municipal Office Parking Lot, Killaloe

- September 28th: Civic Centre, Petawawa

- October 12th: Cobden Fairgrounds

- 2024 Holiday Edition location to be determined following the 2023 event

Taste of the Valley is an indoor/outdoor market event series that celebrates all things grown, made and created within Renfrew County. The events showcase a variety of vendors representing farmers, food and beverage producers, artists and artisans from across Renfrew County and the City of Pembroke.

"The Taste of the Valley event series is our signature showcase of all things grown, made and created within Renfrew County," notes David Wybou, Business Development Officer with the County of Renfrew's Economic Development Division. "The events focus on the notion of taste with the celebration of local food, handcrafted products, art and culture."

Taking the concept of local farmers' markets and artisan shows to a higher level, the Taste of the Valley is attracting more vendors and larger crowds. The events are promoted to residents and visitors across the Ottawa Valley and Eastern Ontario and offer free admission.

"Taste of the Valley markets are a lot of fun. They feature big crowds, lots of friends and great sales," says local farmer and long-time Taste of the Valley vendor, Marshall Buchanan of Ottawa Valley Farm to Fork.

Vendors interested in participating at Taste of the Valley in 2023 must submit a vendor application by Friday, July 7th, 2023. Vendor fees, guidelines and application form is available online at www.TOTV.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray