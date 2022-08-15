County of Renfrew presenting two delegations at AMO Conference

The County of Renfrew is preparing for two delegation meetings during the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference in Ottawa, Ont. this week. The conference takes place from August 14 to 17 and is the top educational forum for municipal leaders. This is the first time municipal officials will be gathering in person in nearly three years due to a pandemic-driven hiatus.

The conference will feature more than 60 speakers and include sessions and workshops. Renfrew County officials and senior staff members will appear as delegations before provincial ministries to discuss issues that impact service delivery and quality of life in Renfrew County. This includes County Road Growth Pressures and ongoing funding for the Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RC VTAC).

"The AMO conference is a highly anticipated event this year as it gives municipal leaders from across Ontario an opportunity to meet in person with provincial ministers and their staff," said Warden Debbie Robinson. "We are fortunate to be meeting with Minister of Health Sylvia Jones to discuss the request for sustainable funding for Renfrew County Virtual Triage and Assessment Centre (RC VTAC). Minister Jones’ predecessor Christine Elliott was supportive of VTAC and I am confident that Minister Jones will also see the tremendous positive impact VTAC is making in Renfrew County and its potential of being duplicated across the province."

The Warden will be joined at the meeting by Health Committee Chair Councillor Michael Donohue and Operations Committee Chair Councillor Tom Peckett, along with Chief Administrative officer Paul Moreau, Directors Craig Kelley and Lee Perkins, and Paramedic Service Chief Michael Nolan.

"As well, we will be meeting with the Parliamentary Assistant to Minister Kinga Surma, Amarjot Sandhu to speak about the County’s ongoing challenges to improve our infrastructure, in particular in areas where we’ve seen and continue to see significant growth," Warden Robinson added.

Renfrew County is the largest geographical municipality in Ontario and has 1,600 kilometres of county-owned roadways and infrastructure. Maintaining this public infrastructure is becoming increasingly difficult, especially after the inflationary pressures of 2021/22. The most significant areas of growth have been Arnprior, Petawawa, and Calabogie.

The county will be asking the provincial government to commit to doubling the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund to multiple municipalities and to commit to a long-term funding formula that allows municipalities to align funding with long-term financial and asset management plans.

Warden Robinson will highlight the adaptability of the RC VTAC for communities across the province to improve access to primary care. She will also stress the necessity of sustainable funding from the province in order for RC VTAC to continue serving County residents.

As of July 2022, approximately 28 per cent or 30,000 Renfrew residents do not have a family doctor. As more family doctors in the area begin to retire, that number will quickly rise to 35,000. RC VTAC has been receiving nearly 5,000 calls a month, providing nearly 2,300 physician assessments that have become a lifeline for thousands of local residents. Many of these residents are seniors who do not have the resources to seek health care outside of their communities. Many of these assessments prevent emergency department visits or 911 calls, freeing up resources that would otherwise be tied up.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa