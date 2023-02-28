County of Renfrew recognizes funding for upgrades on K&P Recreational Trail

Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke MPP John Yakabuski visited the K&P Recreational Trail, checking improvements made thanks to a $62,800 Community Building Fund, and Capital stream grant received from the Ontario Trillium Foundation. The County of Renfrew says they were pleased to recognize the grant, which helped address community needs by renovating and repairing the County's recreational trail to increase safety, improve accessibility and create a better year-round experience for residents and tourists.

"This Ontario Trillium Foundation Community Building Fund will broaden access to the County's recreational trails resulting in greater year-round access for area residents and tourists. These enhancements will positively impact local tourism and the economy. I would like to extend my appreciation to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for the approval of this grant," stated MPP Yakabuski.

Through the OTF grant, a 3.5-kilometre section of the K&P Recreational Trail, from Pucker Street to Ashdad Road in the Township of Greater Madawaska, was rehabilitated. The work included brushing, ditching and completing a surface treatment. The upgrades improved the multi-use four-season recreation, travel, commuting and fitness corridor. The County of Renfrew issued a request for tender for the project and Goldie Mohr Ltd. of Ottawa was the successful bidder.

"The County is very appreciative to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for awarding this grant for the upgrades to the K&P Recreational Trail," said Councillor James Brose, Chair of the County's Development and Property Committee. "Renfrew County is growing in popularity as a tourism destination for recreation enthusiasts, thanks in part to the improvements made to this multi-use trail. Residents and visitors have a unique opportunity to explore and experience the natural surroundings and warm hospitality our community provides when travelling our trails."

Councillor Michael Donohue, a long-time member of the K&P Recreational Trail Management Advisory Committee, was on hand to thank the Ontario Trillium Foundation for the grant. "Since the more recent expansion of the K&P Trail to connect to the Algonquin Trail, it is now housed within three municipalities, each with their own charm and attractions," he said. "The continual upgrades to this link are vital to ensure residents and visitors continue to have great recreational opportunities to enjoy for themselves and for future generations."

In 2001, the County of Renfrew purchased the 21-kilometre section of the abandoned Kingston & Pembroke (K&P) rail corridor between Renfrew and Calabogie. Since then, work has been ongoing to improve the trail as it serves as an important connecting link between these two communities.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray