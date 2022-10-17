County seeking members for Advisory Committees in Planning and Accessibility

If you are interested in land use planning, the County of Leeds and Grenville is encouraging you to consider becoming a member of the Counties Planning Advisory Committee.

To qualify, you must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Leeds and Grenville, have knowledge of rural issues, be able to attend daytime meetings, and not be a member of a municipal council or an employee of the Counties or any local municipality. Experience or education in land use planning would also be an asset.

For more information about the Planning Advisory Committee, or to submit your contact information and details on how you meet the criteria, please contact Cherie Mills, Manager of Planning Services, at planner@uclg.on.ca or 613-342-3840, ext. 2419.

Another position that is available is if you are interested in working to remove barriers to accessibility in Leeds and Grenville, you can consider becoming a member of the Accessibility Advisory Committee.

To qualify for this role there are very similar requirements, you must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Leeds and Grenville, have knowledge of accessibility issues, be able to attend daytime meetings; and not be a member of a municipal council or an employee of the Counties or any local municipality, and preferably be a person with a disability.

For more information about the Accessibility Advisory Committee, or to submit your contact information and details on how you meet the criteria, please contact Andrea Bolton at access@uclg.on.ca or 613-342-3840 ext. 2307.

Both Committees meet on an as-needed basis and members will receive remuneration and compensation for mileage.

The deadline for submissions is November 14, 2022.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray