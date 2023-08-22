Court upgrades almost complete at parks in South Frontenac Twp.

South Frontenac is close to finishing the latest upgrades to two of its court facilities at McMullen Park and Glendower Hall and Park.

The Township says the total rebuild of the McMullen Courts at 6089 Carleton Drive in Verona is targeted to be complete the week of August 28th and includes two tournament-sized doubles tennis courts, a small basketball court and shuffleboard space.

Additionally, the Glendower Courts at 1381 Westport Road in Godfrey have also been resurfaced with work expected to be completed by the end of August and will feature one tennis court and four pickleball courts. The McMullen and Glendower courts will be available on a first-come, first served basis for the remainder of 2023, and will be available for exclusive use booking for the 2024 season.

With these latest upgrades, the Township will have 14 dedicated pickleball courts, 4 dedicated tennis courts, and two sites with one tennis/two pickleball combination courts. The Township explains that it was decided to make the courts in Verona tennis only for many reasons, including noise considerations and the overall distribution of court facilities in the Township serving residents.

"We’ve had several community members express interest in forming a formal tennis club. The Sydenham High School tennis team is also excited about being able to access high quality courts," says Tim Laprade, Manager of Recreation and Facilities for South Frontenac. "There currently isn’t a location in South Frontenac that has two tournament-sized doubles tennis courts that can support any of these activities."

"These updated facilities are a real ace and advantage for South Frontenac," says Mayor Ron Vandewal. "With the completion of these projects, we now have state-of-the-art court facilities for pickleball and tennis in South Frontenac which was the vision of our Recreation, Parks, and Leisure Master Plan."

Members of the public are invited to join local officials and community members at the opening of the McMullen courts on Wednesday, August 30 at 10 am. Organizers say there will be a fun, friendly skills competition showcasing the new features and remarks.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray