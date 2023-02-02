COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Beechgrove Complex announces closure

As a result of declining COVID-19 PCR testing volumes, with other testing options available in the community, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre located at the Beechgrove Complex will close its doors for the final time on February 24th.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre, managed by Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC), has provided safe and timely access to COVID-19 PCR testing, on-site clinical assessments by nurses, paramedics and physicians, and access to COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations for Kingston and surrounding communities.

The Assessment Centre will remain open for PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination needs for eligible individuals up to February 24th. After this date members of the general public are encouraged to take advantage of the many community supports in place to help keep them protected against the virus.

After its closure, if an eligible individual who works in a high-risk setting does not have access to a COVID-19 PCR test through their employer, they will be directed to select participating pharmacies that offer publicly-funded PCR testing at no cost. Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) kits also remain available to the public through participating grocery stores and pharmacies.

"Over the course of the pandemic the COVID-19 Assessment Centre has moved locations four times and, with partner support, ran satellite testing centres, drive-throughs, pop-ups and outreach testing in response to surging testing needs," says Cindy Bolton, Director of the Assessment Centre and Community Partnerships. "I am incredibly proud of our Assessment Centre team who have worked incredibly hard on the front lines throughout the pandemic to help protect our community."

At its peak, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre tested close to 1000 people a day and has provided over 250,000 PCR tests, 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines and over 100 Paxlovid prescriptions.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray