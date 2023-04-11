The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit are sharing the "sping COVID-19 booster campaign" with the local community. Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health is recommending high-risk individuals receive their next COVID-19 booster dose this spring.

The Health Unit says individuals in the following high-risk groups are recommended to book an appointment for a spring COVID-19 booster if it has been at least six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection:

- Individuals aged 65 years and older

- Residents of long-term care homes, retirement homes, Elder Care Lodges, and other congregate living settings for seniors

- Individuals aged 18 years and older living in a congregate care setting for people with complex medical care needs

- Pregnant individuals

- Individuals aged 18 years and older who are moderate to severely immunocompromised

- Individuals aged 55 years and older who identify as First Nations, Inuit, or Métis and their non-Indigenous household members aged 55 years and older

Individuals 5 years and older who have not yet received a booster dose since September 1st, 2022, are also recommended to receive a booster dose if it has been at least six months since their last dose or confirmed COVID-19 infection.

Recommendations for other individuals who are not high-risk and have already received a booster since September 1st, 2022, will be available closer to Fall 2023.

More information on eligibility and availability is accessible on the Health Unit's website.

With file sby CFRA's Connor Ray