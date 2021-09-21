COVID-19 case at South Grenville District High School

A COVID-19 case is being reported at South Grenville District High School in Prescott.

In an update, the Upper Canada District School Board says the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Heath Unit have done assessments to determine who may have had high-risk exposure.

The UCDSB say the person who tested positive was not at the school while infectious and that there was no exposure within the school.

South Grenville District High School remains open.