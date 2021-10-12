iHeartRadio
COVID-19 case at Thousand Islands Elementary School

The Upper Canada District School Board says it's confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the Thousand Islands Elementary School in Lansdowne. 

The school board did not identify whether the positive case was in a staff member or student. 

The school remains open and operating on a regular daily schedule. 

