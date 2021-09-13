COVID-19 case confirmed at South Edwardsburg Public School

The Upper Canada District School Board is confirming at least one case of COVID-19 at a local public school in the area.

In a release, the UCDSB says it confirmed COVID-19 activity at South Edwardsburg Public School in Johnstown.

The school remains open and operating on a daily schedule.

It was not made clear whether the case was in a student or a teacher.

The school board also confirmed COVID-19 cases at schools in Cornwall and Vankleek Hill.

This includes Pleasant Corners Public School and Vankleek Collegiate Institute in Vankleek Hill, and St. Lawrence Secondary School and Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall.

Viscount Alexander Public School is closed until at least September 20th. The school board says this is to "limit further exposures and spread within the school and community."