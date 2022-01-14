COVID-19 case reporting process changing for Leeds, Grenville and Lanark

Changes are being made to the case reporting process in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

Starting today, LGL District Health will be posting an updated COVID-19 dashboard in response to changes to COVID-19 testing eligibility.

Among the new changes include the following:

Daily New Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (limited to eligible people for PCR testing);

Trends for Daily New Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by Date;

Trends for New Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations by Date;

Trends for Respiratory-Related Emergency Department Visit Counts;

Outbreaks in high-risk settings such as long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and congregate living settings - the weekly outbreak report will be discontinued and archived; and

COVID-19 Viral Material Detected in Municipal Wastewater - Wastewater surveillance for COVID-19 involves testing for the presence of viral gene fragments that are shed by both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals into municipal wastewater systems. Monitoring wastewater for COVID-19 can be used as a tool for surveillance alongside other public health indicators to identify COVID-19 trends in the region and support mobilization of resources related to the COVID-19 response.

The health unit is removing some section including Variant of Concern, Cases by age, source of acquisition, and geography (map with sub-regions), and Cases per 100,000 population.

Variants of Concern is being removed as the health unit says Omicron is the dominant variant and only a small number of PCR tests will be screened for Omicron.

Cases by age, source of acquisition, and geography (map with sub-regions) is being removed as high-risk cases only a small segment of the population and are not community based.

Cases per 100,000 population is being removed as case rates no longer reflect the true rate of COVID-19 in the whole population.

The dashboard will now be updated each week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10 a.m.

On Thursday, the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting 54 cases of COVID-19.

32 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours before the report was released. 22 cases were added from the previous days.

The number of known active cases is at 1,770.

18 people are in the hospital with the virus, six people are in the intensive care unit, three people are on ventilators.