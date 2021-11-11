iHeartRadio
COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kingston

KFL&A public health is reporting 24 new covid-19 cases today.

The active case count is no at 141. 3 new outbreaks have been declared in the region.

7 people are in hospital with 3 in intensive care.

1 patient is on a ventilator.

