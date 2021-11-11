COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kingston
KFL&A public health is reporting 24 new covid-19 cases today.
The active case count is no at 141. 3 new outbreaks have been declared in the region.
7 people are in hospital with 3 in intensive care.
1 patient is on a ventilator.
-
Mobile Crisis response team in Renfrew CountyThis is a team where police and t heir respective health partners respond together to support individuals experiencing a mental health and/or addiction-related crisis where police are called to assist.
-
Petawawa youth facing serious chargesMembers of the upper Ottawa valley detachment of the OPP began investigating a park on Norman Street in the town of Petawawa after a 16 year-old youth sustained a serious injury during an altercation.
-
1 new COVID-19 case in Renfrew County todayAn updated case summary will be out tomorrow.
-
Gananoque Police Services bicycle registration for crime prevention weekFor crime prevention week this year, the Gananoque police service are launching a bicycle registration for residents of the town of Gananoque to mitigate a growing issue that is bicycle theft.
-
Killaloe OPP investigate animal complaintMembers of the Killaloe detachment of the OPP responded to an animal complaint for service in the township of Bonnechere valley on November 2nd.
-
City Council announces interim of City Manager Sandi MacDonaldMacDonald assumed the role immediately following her appointment at the council meeting of Tuesday November 9th.
-
Thousand Island Secondary School hold and secureOn November 10th, Brockville police have investigated the area of Tupper Street In the North end of Brockville after witnesses say they observed a group of three young males walking in the area, one of which seen to be holding what appeared to be a small handgun.
-
7 new COVID-19 cases in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark CountyThe active case count is at 27, up from 24 on November 10th.
-
KHSC declares COVID-19 outbreak on Davies 3 unit at its Kingston General Hospital SiteKingston health sciences centre has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Davies 3 unit of its Kingston general hospital site on November 10th.