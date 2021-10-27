iHeartRadio
13°C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

COVID-19 cases remain low in Renfrew County

CKTB - NEWS - COVID-19

There are no new cases to report in the Renfrew County today.

The active case count remains very low with only two.

An updated summary including hospitalizations and outbreaks in the area is expected to be released tomorrow.

12

Check out the latest Songs