COVID-19 death in Renfrew County for third straight day

Another death from COVID-19 is being reported in Renfrew County.

It's the third straight day that a person has died from COVID-19 in the region.

There have been 16 total deaths from COVID-19 in Renfrew County since the start of the pandemic.

27 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 670.

In the latest case summary update, seven people are in the hospital with the virus, two of them are in the intensive care unit.

There are eight active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. This includes six at long-term care homes and two in hospitals.