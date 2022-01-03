COVID-19 in KFL&A heading into 2022

Here is a look at the COVID-19 situation in the KFL&A region heading into 2022.

On Sunday, 390 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the area.

There are now 2,199 known active cases of COVID-19.

13 people are in the hospital with the virus, eight of them are in the intensive care unit, six are on ventilators.

On the vaccination front, over 90 percent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.