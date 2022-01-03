COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark heading into 2022

Here is a look at the COVID-19 situation in the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark region.

On Thursday, 154 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 760.

Of the known active cases, 483 are in the United Counties of Leeds and Grenville, 258 are in Lanark, and 19 are marked as Out of Region/Unknown.

Six are in the hospital with the virus, two are in the intensive care unit, and both of them are on a ventilator.