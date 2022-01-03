COVID-19 in Renfrew County heading into 2022

Here is a look at the COVID-19 situation in the Renfrew County region.

On Friday, RCDHU reported it's 13th death from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

86 new cases of COVID-19 were reported.

The number of known active cases in the region is at 332.

As of the latest case summary update, eight people are in the hospital with the virus, one person is in the intensive care unit.

There are six active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the area, four are at schools, one is at a long-term care/ retirement home, and one is marked at a hospital.

