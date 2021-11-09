COVID-19 infections on the rise

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health is reporting large uptick in COVID-19 cases across the region.

There are 65 new cases since Friday, Nov. 5, with half of the new cases in adults aged 18 to 29 and in their 30s, while seven new cases are in children 10 years old or younger.

Two cases are in hospital with one in the intensive care unit.

Public Health is also reporting that there is a positive case in Molly Brant Elementary School, but say there is no impact on the school community.

A staff member at the LDSB Education Center also tested positive but posed no risk to those working at the site.

Public health says that a positive case in a school poses no risk when they are in a virtual learning environment, if they were already isolating, or if there did not attend school while infectious.

It is recommended that all parents monitor children for COVID-19 symptoms and to screen students at home daily.