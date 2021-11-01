COVID-19 numbers for KFL&A expected today
We are expected to receive the latest COVID-19 numbers for the KFL&A region today.
On Friday, four new cases of COVID-19 were reported.
The number of known active cases is at 62,
A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared, this time at Molly Brant Elementary School.
There are two active cases of COVID-19 at the school.
No one is in the hospital with the virus.
On the vaccination front, over 89 per cent of the eligible population have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 85 per cent are fully vaccinated.
