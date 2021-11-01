iHeartRadio
COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County expected today

We are expected to receive the latest COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today. 

On Friday, one new case of COVID-19 was reported. 

There is only one known active case of COVID-19 in the region. 

As of the latest case summary update, no one is in the hospital with the virus, there are no active outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. 

