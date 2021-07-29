COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital declared over
A COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingston General Hospital has been declared over by KFL&A Public Health.
The Outbreak Management Team at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre says the Davies 5 unit is now open to new admissions and visitors.
The outbreak was initially declared back on July 5th.
Nine patients and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The centre says most of those involved in the outbreak were not fully vaccinated.
Pandemic protocols remain in place at KHSC.
