COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital declared over

Kingston General Hospital.

A COVID-19 outbreak in the Kingston General Hospital has been declared over by KFL&A Public Health. 

The Outbreak Management Team at the Kingston Health Sciences Centre says the Davies 5 unit is now open to new admissions and visitors. 

The outbreak was initially declared back on July 5th. 

Nine patients and seven staff members tested positive for COVID-19. 

The centre says most of those involved in the outbreak were not fully vaccinated. 

Pandemic protocols remain in place at KHSC. 

