The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has identified a COVID-19 outbreak in a school,

RCDHU declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Valour JK-12 School in Petawawa.

An additional positive case in a student has been identified, meaning there are now a total of two cases.

The health unit says it has found evidence of transmission within the school, meeting the provincial definition of a confirmed outbreak.

RCDHU says the outbreak is contained at this time, and that the school remains open for in-person learning.