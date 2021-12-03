iHeartRadio
COVID-19 outbreak at Valour JK-12 School

The Renfrew County and District Health Unit has identified a COVID-19 outbreak in a school,  

RCDHU declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Valour JK-12 School in Petawawa. 

An additional positive case in a student has been identified, meaning there are now a total of two cases. 

The health unit says it has found evidence of transmission within the school, meeting the provincial definition of a confirmed outbreak. 

RCDHU says the outbreak is contained at this time, and that the school remains open for in-person learning. 

