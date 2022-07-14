Covid-19 outbreak declared at Providence Care Hospital

Providence Care declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Parkside 2 Pods A and B, two 10-bed sections of a 30-bed inpatient unit at Providence Care Hospital after four patients tested positive for the virus.

The pods are now under quarantine measures, and all patients have been placed on contact and aerosol precautions. The outbreak will be in place for a minimum of 10 days, during which patients will be monitored for symptoms of COVID-19, and tested regularly.

Providence care has alerted Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health about the positive cases, and is working closely with the health unit. An investigation is underway to determine how the patients were infected.

To limit the spread, Providence Care is implementing additional precautionary measures:

Parkside 2 is closed to admissions

designated visitors are temporarily prohibited on the unit

only essential visitors and designated care partners are permitted to visit at this time

visitors must pass a screening and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter

visitors must wear a mask, unless exempted

care teams are closely monitoring all patients

continue to actively screen staff for COVID-19 symptoms

staff must also wear appropriate PPE, practice physical distancing, and good hand hygiene

extra cleaning of all high-touch surfaces

Even with the province easing public health measures, COVID-19 precautions remain in place at all Providence Care sites. Current measures include reducing the number of visitors, passing screening, wearing a mask, and unvaccinated individuals must perform a rapid test before entering.