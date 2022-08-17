COVID-19 outbreak declared at The Grove Nursing Home

Under the guidance of Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU), a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Grove Nursing Home. The home says they have confirmed one case of the virus in a resident associated with the outbreak. At this time, new staff cases have been confirmed.

Due to the outbreak, general visitor access to the Grove has been paused; however, two essential caregivers are allowed to visit family members in all 'Resident Home Areas.'

In partnership with RCDHU, The Grove is implementing the necessary outbreak protocols to protect the health and safety of residents and staff. This includes:

Contact tracing and testing

Isolation protocols

Enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas

Increased PPE measures for staff and essential caregivers

