COVID-19 outbreak declared at The Grove Nursing Home
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the Oak Crescent Resident Home Area of the Grove Nursing Home. This happened on October 16th, 2022 under the advisory of the Renfrew County and District Health Unit. The other two Resident Home Areas; Maple Avenue and Pine Lane, have not been impacted by the outbreak, according to Arnprior Regional Health.
There is currently confirmation of three resident cases associated with the outbreak and no confirmed staff cases at this time. Due to the outbreak, general visitor access to the Grove' Oak Crescent RHA has been paused. However, two essential caregivers are permitted to visit their family member in this RHA. There is no impact on visitor access for residents living in the other two RHAs.
In partnership with RCDHU, The Grove has implemented outbreak protocols to protect the health and safety of residents and staff. This includes:
- Contact tracing and testing
- Isolation protocols
- Enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas
- Increased PPE measures for staff and essential caregivers
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
