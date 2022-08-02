COVID-19 outbreak declared on ARH's inpatient unit

Under the guidance of the Renfrew County District Health Unit, a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on Arnprior Regional Health's (ARH) inpatient unit.

ARH says there are four patients who are currently associated with the outbreak, and no confirmed staff cases at this time.

Due to the outbreak, the hospital has temporarily suspended visitor access to the inpatient unit, except for those visiting end-of-life patients.

Arnprior Regional Health's Infection Prevention and Control and Occupational Health and Safety Teams have implemented the necessary outbreak protocols to protect the health and safety of patients and staff, including:

contact tracing and testing

isolation protocols

enhanced cleaning of high-touch areas

increased PPE measures for staff

The outbreak has not impacted patient access to the hospital's emergency department, diagnostic imaging centre, or outpatient clinic.

Due to the temporary pause, family and friends can still stay connected through video chats and telephone calls.