COVID-19 outbreak declared on Connell 9 unit at Kingston General Hospital

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Connell 9 unit at its Kingston General Hospital site. They say that there are currently six patients associated with the outbreak. At this time only designated essential care providers, who have been approved by the care team and who actively participate in a loved one's care are permitted on the unit.

This comes after COVID-19 outbreaks are ongoing on the Connell 3, Davies 5, Kidd 6 and Connell 10 units.

KFL&A Public Health has been notified about the ongoing situation, and KHSC has been notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak. KHSC says they are also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.

KHSC reassures that their top priority is the safety of their patients, healthcare workers and community. Adding that as they continue to see the community spread of COVID-19, KHSC wants to thank everyone for helping to prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital, including adherence to their screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray