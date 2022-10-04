COVID-19 Outbreak Declared on Sydenham 4 at Providence Manor

Providence Care declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Sydenham 4. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, a resident tested positive for the virus causing the home area at Providence Manor to be placed under quarantine. Currently, all residents have been placed on contact and aerosol precautions.

Providence Care says the outbreak will be in place for a minimum of 10 days from the last COVID-19 case identified, during which time residents will be closely monitored for symptoms of COVID-19 and tested where indicated.

Providence Care says they are working closely with Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health regarding the positive cases. Also reached out to all residents and their loved ones at the long-term care home to inform them about the outbreak.

To help limit the spread of infection, the residents home area has implemented several additional measures including:

- Sydenham 4 is closed to admissions.

- One designated care partner or essential caregiver is permitted to visit at a time for the duration of the outbreak. General visitors are temporarily prohibited on Sydenham 4.

- Registered visitors must wear appropriate personal protective equipment for the duration of their visit.

- Registered visitors to Sydenham 4 must complete a rapid antigen test upon entry.

- Care teams are closely monitoring all Providence Manor residents to identify potential cases early.

- Care teams have heightened the frequency of surveillance for resident symptoms with a low threshold for testing to identify potential cases early.

- Residents who tested positive may be managed in a designated area, to decrease the burden of cases remaining on Sydenham 4.

- Extra cleaning of all high touch surfaces and common areas.

