COVID-19 outbreak declared within Pembroke Regional Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared within the Pembroke Regional Hospital.

The hospital says in a press release that the outbreak was declared on its second floor Medical Unit.

As of Friday, there were three positive COVID-19 cases among the patient population, with the possibility of at least one positive staff case.

"The health and safety of patients, staff, physicians, and our community remains our top priority and we are working closely with the Renfrew County and District Health Unit to ensure containment of this outbreak and minimize the risk to any other patients or staff on the unit," said President and CEO of the Pembroke Regional Hospital, Pierre Noel.

The hospital says as the outbreak is contained to one unit, there is no risk to those attending appointments or requiring services in other parts of the hospital.