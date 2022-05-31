COVID-19 outbreak in Connell 10 Unit at KGH
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Connell 10 Unit within the Kingston General Hospital.
The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it declared the outbreak after three patients tested positive for COVID-19.
The unit is only allowing essential visitors, meaning those with a loved one who is critically ill or nearing end of life.
Patients, visitors, and staff affected by the outbreak are being contacted by the KHSC. The KFL&A Public Health Unit has also been notified.
-
Physical altercation on Brock St. leads to assault chargesBrockville Police say assault charges have been laid after a physical altercation on Brock St.
-
Over $800,000 raised for 2022 Ride the River eventThe Brockville and District Hospital Foundation says it has raised over $800,000 from its Ride the River 2022/Ride for the MRI event.
-
13 new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County over the weekendThe Renfrew County and District Health Unit reported a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
-
Kiwanis Club of Pembroke donates $53,000 to Festival Hall Seat CampaignThe City of Pembroke is set to recognize The Kiwanis Club of Pembroke this week.
-
Five new COVID-19 cases in Renfrew County on FridayWe are expected to receive the weekend COVID-19 numbers for Renfrew County today.
-
New death from COVID-19 in Leeds, Grenville and LanarkThe Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit is reporting a new death from COVID-19 in the area.
-
Road closures for May 30 - June 2Some traffic notes to let you know about this week.
-
Two people charged after drugs seized in GananoqueTwo people have been charged after a traffic stop led to the seizure of drugs.
-
Cardinal, Ont. resident charged after child exploitation investigationOntario Provincial Police have charged a Cardinal, Ont resident after a child exploitation investigation.