COVID-19 outbreak in Connell 10 Unit at KGH

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Connell 10 Unit within the Kingston General Hospital.

The Kingston Health Sciences Centre says it declared the outbreak after three patients tested positive for COVID-19.

The unit is only allowing essential visitors, meaning those with a loved one who is critically ill or nearing end of life.

Patients, visitors, and staff affected by the outbreak are being contacted by the KHSC. The KFL&A Public Health Unit has also been notified.