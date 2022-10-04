COVID-19 outbreak on Connell 10 unit at Kingston General Hospital site
Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on the Connell 10 unit at its Kingston General Hospital site. They say there are currently three COVID positive patients on the unit.
As precaution visitor restrictions are in place and only essential visitors are permitted on the unit at this time.
KFL&A Public Health has also been notified, and KHSC is taking the time to notify patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak. KHSC continues to say they are also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.
KHSC adds that their top priority is the safety of their patients, healthcare workers and community. As the community continues to see the spread of COVID-19, KHSC thanks everyone for helping to prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital, including adherence to their screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
