COVID-19 outbreaks at two Kingston General Hospital units

Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks on the Connell 3 and Davies 5 units at its Kingston General Hospital (KGH) site. Four patients are associated with the outbreak on Connell 3 and five patients have now tested positive on Davies 5. Both units are currently closed to all but essential visitors.

KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak. KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.

KHSC reassures that their top priority is the safety of their patients, healthcare workers and community. As the province continues to see community spread of COVID-19, KHSC wants to thank everyone for helping to prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital, including adherence to our screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray