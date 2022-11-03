COVID-19 outbreaks at two Kingston General Hospital units
Kingston Health Sciences Centre (KHSC) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks on the Connell 3 and Davies 5 units at its Kingston General Hospital (KGH) site. Four patients are associated with the outbreak on Connell 3 and five patients have now tested positive on Davies 5. Both units are currently closed to all but essential visitors.
KFL&A Public Health has been notified, and KHSC is in the process of notifying patients, visitors and staff affected by the outbreak. KHSC is also completing the necessary contact tracing and testing for individuals on the unit.
KHSC reassures that their top priority is the safety of their patients, healthcare workers and community. As the province continues to see community spread of COVID-19, KHSC wants to thank everyone for helping to prevent the spread of the virus within the hospital, including adherence to our screening processes, masking requirements and visitor restrictions.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Swiffer teams up with Ontario SPCA and Humane SocietyFor a second-year new pet parents can bring home the Swiffer Heavy Duty Pet Duster Starter Kit and the Swiffer Get Pet Ready Guide with their new furry friends when adopting from the Ontario SPCA.
-
OPP issue 104 charges in October during 'Operation Silencer'Focusing on vehicles with excessively loud mufflers and exhaust systems during 'Operation Silencer' Ontario Provincial Police in Renfrew and Arnprior issue 104 charges for the month of October.
-
Man steals $1700 in alcohol from Grenville storeOntario Provincial Police in Grenville is asking for public assistance in identifying a man who stole 18 bottles of alcohol from a local business, with a value of approximately $1700 dollars.
-
Brockville Collegiate Institute Receives $50K posthumous donationLocal resident and BCI alum Carl Jowett have posthumously donated $50,000 to his alma mater the Brockville Collegiate Institute. With funds to be used as a scholarship to benefit graduating students.
-
ATV driver "lucky to be alive" after driving wrong way on Highway 29Under aged ATV driver was transported by ambulance to the Civic Hospital in Ottawa after colliding with a tractor-trailer on Highway 29. Causing a three-hour closure on the roadway. The ATV driver was also charged with impaired driving.
-
United Way KFL&A in Canada's top 100 charities in 2022The list made by Charity Intelligence gave United Way KFL&A a five-star ranking, an A- in results reporting and a checkmark + rating in financial transparency, along with a place in the top 100 charities in Canada for 2022.
-
Arson charges laid in west-end motel fireKingston Police have charged a 43-year-old with arson and assault with a weapon after officers found a room engulfed in flames at a west-end motel. The room had a person trapped inside, who was recovered in stable condition by Kingston Fire and Rescue.
-
Threatening charges laid after incident at Petawawa-area schoolA 59-year-old Pembroke man has been charged with two counts of uttering threats following a report from a local school board of an incident that took place at a Petawawa-area school on October 25th.
-
Two counts of domestic assault laid against Bonnechere residentPolice responded to a service call for an assault in the Township of Bonnechere Valley on October 27th. The accused was arrested and now faces two counts of domestic assault.