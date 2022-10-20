COVID-19 pandemic contributes to growing list of people overdue for breast screening

October is breast cancer awareness month and experts at Kingston Health Sciences Centre's new Breast Imaging facility are encouraging eligible individuals to book a mammogram appointment.

The push to get people in for an evaluation is part of a campaign aimed at improving breast screening rates in the region, which have declined through the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the centre, while some patients were overdue for a mammogram prior to the pandemic, an additional 11,5000 people in southeastern Ontario were added to the backlog directly as a result of COVID-19. This number does not include individuals who are not yet registered through the Ontario Breast Screening Program.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer and the second leading cause of cancerous deaths in women. There is a one in nine chance that a woman will develop breast cancer in their lifetime. Research shows that for every 200 mammograms, one person will be found to have breast cancer.

"With the various shut-downs during COVID, and as individuals have understandably stayed at home during the pandemic, we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people overdue for breast screening," says KHSC Radiologist, Dr. Doris Jabs. "We really want to stress that it's now time to get back to breast screening. Proactive screening is the best method to catch cancer early while it is more easily treated, and people have much higher survival rates."

Breast screening is done through the use of a mammogram, which is an x-ray of the breast tissue. It takes about 10 minutes to complete and can find cancers before symptoms have developed, when it is too small to be felt and is less likely to have spread to other areas.

To book a breast screening appointment:

Individuals between the ages of 50-74 can call 613-384-4284. They do not require a referral from a doctor or nurse practitioner.

Individuals between the ages of 30-69 who are at high risk of developing breast cancer may be eligible for the High-Risk Screening Program through the OBSP. They should speak to a physician or nurse practitioner to determine if they are eligible and may require further testing.

Individuals 75 and older should speak to a physician or nurse practitioner about a referral to BIK.

Screening is offered seven days a week at Breast Imaging Kingston, KHSC's state-of-the-art facility which opened earlier this year.

The BIK team performs about 250 breast cancer screening mammograms per-week but has the capacity to do as many as 500.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa