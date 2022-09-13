COVID-19 safety measures remain in place at Pembroke Regional Hospital

While the community transmission of COVID-19 is once again on the decline and mandatory isolation requirements for Ontario residents have recently been rescinded, the Pembroke Regional Hospital and other "highest risk" settings continue to require masking for all who enter the facility as well as strict adherence to all COVID-19 safety measures.

"Nothing has changed in terms of COVID-19 safety measures for those facilities caring for our community's vulnerable populations," said PRH President and CEO Pierre Noel.

"We rely on the safety measures we have in place to not only protect those who are at higher risk of severe illness and death, but also to protect the members of our health care team so that they are able to provide the care and services our community needs," Mr. Noel said.

The hospital nates that masking, in particular, not only protects patients, visitors, and staff from COVID-19 but also from all other respiratory and contagious illnesses which is why they insist it is extremely important that masks remain worn, not only while traveling through the hospital but also when at a patient's bedside.

"Ultimately, it is our job to help keep people safe and one of the main ways to do this is through the widespread use of personal protective equipment. We take this very seriously and while we recognize the value and importance of visitors for our patients, failure to adhere to our policies could result in further restrictions and puts us at risk of internal outbreaks," Mr. Noel said.

Other guidelines are also in place such as passive screening, those attending appointments who feel unwell are asked to ensure that the health care provider at their appointment is aware of their symptoms.

For visitors at the Pembroke Regional Hospital, the guidelines remain as follows:

- Return home if you feel unwell or have symptoms of any illness that may be contagious.

- Wear all appropriate personal protective equipment (including masks) at all times and strictly adhere to all health and safety guidelines.

- Do not eat or drink inside patient rooms or in other areas which are not designated for food or drink consumption.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray