COVID-19 third dose vaccine eligibility rollout in Renfrew County

Renfrew County and District Health Unit and it’s partners will be expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination booster appointments in line with the province’s announcement made on November 3rd.

Effective November 5, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., booking appointments for COVID-19 third dose (booster) vaccinations will begin for the following vulnerable populations if at least six months (168days) has passed since their second (last) dose:

Individuals aged 70 and over (born in 1951 or earlier);

Health care workers;

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings (including long-term care home and retirement home staff and designated caregivers);

Individuals who received a complete series of a viral vector vaccine (two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine/Johnson&Johnson vaccine);

Individuals who are immunocompromised; and

First Nation, Inuit and Métis adults and their non-Indigenous household members.

All eligible residents will be able to access vaccination clinics across Renfrew County and District or visit a participating pharmacy.

The online booking system will open November 5, 2021, for anyone who is currently eligible. Residents will be asked to book an appointment online as this is the fastest way. Individuals are encouraged to ask a family member or friend to assist is they are unable to book online themselves.

Residents are still eligible to receive first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please note that individuals who are currently eligible for first and second doses include: all residents born in 2009 or earlier (turning 12 years of age or older in 2021).

For more information, visit RCDHU’s website or call 613-732-3629 or 1-800-267-1097.