COVID-19 vaccination stats revised for Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark

The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit is revising its COVID-19 vaccination stats.

The health unit says it's received updated numbers from the Statistics Canada 2020 census on the population, that saw a four per cent growth since 2016.

With those updated stats, the health unit says the eligible population who have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine is now at over 94 per cent, as opposed to the nearly 99 per cent.

Nearly 92 per cent are fully vaccinated, compared to the nearly 96 per cent.

Another vaccination update is expected to be made on November 23rd.