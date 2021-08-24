COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at St. Lawrence College

St. Lawrence College is running a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic at it's Brockville campus today.

This is in coordination with the Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit.

Students and employees within St. Lawrence College are allowed to attend as well as members of the general public,

First and second doses are being offered.

The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m to 3:30 p.m.