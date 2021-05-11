Cow wandering in Downtown Napanee
Lennox and Addington OPP were able to corral a cow found wandering on Dundas St. on Monday.
Police were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m..
An investigation found that the cow was able to kick it's way out of a trailer that had been stopped on Dundas St.
The owner was able to get a new trailer and police were able to corral the cow into the trailer.
No people or animals were harmed.
As Lennox and Addington OPP note in a press release: "The cow moooved along."