Cow wandering in Downtown Napanee

opp

Lennox and Addington OPP were able to corral a cow found wandering on Dundas St. on Monday. 

Police were called to the scene shortly after 6 p.m.. 

An investigation found that the cow was able to kick it's way out of a trailer that had been stopped on Dundas St. 

The owner was able to get a new trailer and police were able to corral the cow into the trailer. 

No people or animals were harmed. 

As Lennox and Addington OPP note in a press release: "The cow moooved along."

 

