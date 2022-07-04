Craig Kelley appointed CAO

The Renfrew County Council has appointed Craig Kelley to the position of chief administrative clerk, replacing current CAO Paul Moreau.

County Council met on June 29, 2022, for their monthly session, where the County Council accepted the recommendation of the CAO recruitment committee. Craig Kelley will now assume the duties of the chief administrative officer for the County of Renfrew.

Kelley is replacing the current CAO Paul Moreau, who announced his retirement earlier this year. He will leave the position August 31st.

Moreau congratulated Kelley on accepting the new role within the corporation.

“Craig brings enthusiasm, dedication, and leadership to this position, and I feel confident that he will continue to lead the staff of the County of Renfrew as they deliver the level of service that residents of the County expect,” he said. “I wish him well in his new role and look forward to seeing the County of Renfrew grow and prosper under Craig's direction.”

Kelley has more than 15 years of municipal experience, including three years as the CAO for the Township of Madawaska, and the last five years as the director of developnent and property for the County of Renfrew.

Certified Municipal Officer. He enjoys living, working, and volunteering in the community and looks forward to serving Renfrew County Council, as well as working with the local municipalities within the region.

Mr. Kelley is extremely grateful to the County Council for the faith and trust it has shown in selecting him to lead the County of Renfrew.



“I’ve been incredibly privileged to have worked with current CAO/Clerk Paul Moreau and former CAO/Clerk Jim Hutton who certainly established a level of professionalism, knowledge and culture that we’ve all been fortunate to experience,” he said. “As we move into a post-pandemic world, I am excited for the prospects that a new culture of work brings and how we will continue to provide the very highest levels of customer service as efficiently as possible. County Council has entrusted and charged all of our staff with finding new and modern ways of operating within a new service delivery model, and I’m proud to lead this great team of employees through the next phases of our transformation.”



Mr. Kelley and Mr. Moreau will work closely together over the next two months to ensure a smooth transition.