Cram-A-Cruiser stocking the shelves at local food bank
The Gananoque Police Service preparing to host their annual Cram-A-Cruiser event this weekend. The annual event is in support of the local food bank, as they aim to stock the shelves ahead of the holiday season.
An initiative like this is especially important during the time around Christmas, as it is one of the busiest times for food banks. The strain on the number of mouths to feed has been felt even further as 'Feed Ontario' released its annual report stating Ontarians have been visiting food banks in greater numbers and more often for the last six years running.
This year's 'Cram-A-Cruiser' is taking place on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Gananoque Police Service members along with volunteers will be collecting donations at the local No Frills and Metro. Collection hours run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Police Service is looking for donations of any non-perishable food items, or cash donations.
Gananoque Police encourage everyone to come out and help stock the shelves for the community this holiday season.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Ottawa Valley mother raises funds for life-saving cancer surgeryA fundraiser at Shady Nook Rec Centre in Pembroke on December 3rd aims to raise funds, with a goal of $100,000. The money going towards a 29-year-old mother with a rare form of appendix cancer, who needs to travel to the U.S. for a life-saving surgery.
-
OPP warns what scams surge during Holiday seasonThe spirit of the holidays is a time of giving for most but, for scammers, it is a time of taking. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre with the Ontario Provincial Police highlights popular holiday scams so that you can recognize, reject, and report, frauds and scams.
-
Land Trust launches ambitious program to protect local environment and wildlifeWith a goal of raising $5,000,000 over the next five years, the Thousand Islands Watershed Land Trust receives a $600,000 grant from the Nature Smart Climate Solutions fund. This comes as they launch a program to protect its environment and preserve critical habitats.
-
Two 13-year-olds charged after spray painting building in PerthLanark County Ontario Provincial Police have charged two young people with mischief after CSCU officers observed them spray painting a structure on Beckwith Street in the town of Perth.
-
Car crash causes house fire in Portland, Ont.Two seniors sustain minor injuries after their car left Highway 15 and crashed into a house, causing the house and vehicle to be engulfed in flames. The two in the car are expected to make a full recovery and the house was empty at the time of the crash.
-
500 turkeys donated to local holiday initiativeAfter hearing a local holiday initiative was struggling to get food donations, Nick Gilmour, owner of Gilmour's Market in Harrowsmith and Belleville made a massive donation of 500 turkeys, fulfilling their need for the season.
-
Local 14-year-old arrested after making threats towards Kingston high schoolInvestigators from the Kingston Police have identified and arrested a local youth who made threats via social media, directed toward Kingston Secondary School.
-
'Deck the (Festival) Hall' in Pembroke this weekendA full afternoon of Christmas festivities comes to Festival Hall in Pembroke this weekend on December 3rd, with caroling, comedy, country music, and cookies for all in attendance. Featuring Frank Rogers and Gillan Rutz tickets are $20.00.
-
Stolen vehicles recovered in Russell CountyTwo stolen vehicles have been recovered by Embrun Ontario Provincial Police in one day. Both vehicles were recovered in Russell County resulting in the drivers being arrested and charged.