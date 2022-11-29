Cram-A-Cruiser stocking the shelves at local food bank

The Gananoque Police Service preparing to host their annual Cram-A-Cruiser event this weekend. The annual event is in support of the local food bank, as they aim to stock the shelves ahead of the holiday season.

An initiative like this is especially important during the time around Christmas, as it is one of the busiest times for food banks. The strain on the number of mouths to feed has been felt even further as 'Feed Ontario' released its annual report stating Ontarians have been visiting food banks in greater numbers and more often for the last six years running.

This year's 'Cram-A-Cruiser' is taking place on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Gananoque Police Service members along with volunteers will be collecting donations at the local No Frills and Metro. Collection hours run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Police Service is looking for donations of any non-perishable food items, or cash donations.

Gananoque Police encourage everyone to come out and help stock the shelves for the community this holiday season.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray