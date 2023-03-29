"Cram the Cruiser" event in Greater Napanee

On Saturday, April 1st, 2023, Auxiliary Officers from the Lennox & Addington County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be hosting a "Cram the Cruiser" event. Cars and officers will be collecting items at Metro and Giant Tiger in Greater Napanee.

The event will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at both locations In Greater Napanee. Police ask anyone who can to please come out and help fill the police cruiser with non-perishable food items.

After the event concludes, the items that were collected will be donated directly to the Morning Star Mission in Greater Napanee, to help people in need from the local community. OPP says that together the community can make a difference.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray