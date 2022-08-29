Crash on Highway 401 sees one dead and one injured taken to hospital by air



Police from South Dundas responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision on August 26th. Around 4:00 p.m. Ontario Provincial Police from Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry attended the scene of the crash on the eastbound lanes of Highway 401in the South Dundas township. The crash temporarily closed a section of the Highway, both eastbound and westbound ramps were closed during the investigation.

After investigating the scene, one person was pronounced dead. One of the passengers involved in the crash was transported to hospital by Ornge air, while another passenger was transported by ambulance. No information has been released regarding the passenger's injuries. Information about the one deceased is also being withheld, while officials notify their next-of-kin.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, as the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry OPP get assistance from the OPP's team of Technical Collision Investigators, as well as Reconstructionists.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray