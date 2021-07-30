Criminal charges in laid October 2020 collision

Frontenac OPP have laid criminal charges in a collision that took place in October 2020.

OPP say on October 25th, 2020, just prior to midnight, officers say they say an erratic driver on Hwy 401. near Hwy 15 in the city of Kingston.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop with a black Honda Civic.

Contact was made between the two vehicles, then police made no further attempts to stop the vehicle as it left the scene.

Police say the vehicle was later involved in a single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 near Montreal St.

Kingston Fire, Frontenac Paramedics, the OPP Special Investigation Unit, and OPP Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene.

After completing the investigation on July 26th, Frontenac OPP charged 31-year-old Lindsay Arthur of Kingston with the following:

Dangerous operation CC 320.13(1)

Failure to stop after accident CC 320.16(1)

Flight from peace officer CC 320.17

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs CC 320.14(1)(a)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus) CC 320.14(1)(b)

The driver was released from custody is scheduled to appear in a Kingston court on August 26th.