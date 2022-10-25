Criminal charges laid after ATV crash results in death of a child
The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid criminal charges in relation to a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash. The collision happened on October 22nd, and officers responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. The single-vehicle collision happened at a residential property on Highway 62 in the Municipality of Centre Hastings.
An 8-year-old passenger on the ATV had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 45-year-old ATV driver, from Centre Hastings, has been charged with the following offences:
- Dangerous operation causing death
- Operation causing death
- Operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration
Central Hasting OPP continues to investigate with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
Results from Brockville in 2022 Municipal ElectionWith Brockville mayor Mike LeMay not seeking re-election, Coun. Matt Wren has been named mayor after running unopposed. Most of Brockville council stayed the same with some new faces at the table.
-
Kingston Police give details after dangerous student event gathered 7,000 partiersKingston Police say they are disappointed in dangerous behavior displayed by those in attendance at unsanctioned event hosted by students in the University District on October 22nd.
-
OPP warn community of local phishing scamCommunity residents contact Killaloe OPP after receiving concerning calls from someone posing as an employee of a local pharmacy with the goal of gathering personal and financial information.
-
OPP and Pembroke Lumber Kings team up for community fundraiserCollecting funds, food, and toiletry items, the OPP and Pembroke Lumber Kings were able to raise over $2,700 and fill seven police cruisers during their weekend food drive.
-
Brockville Police charge man with weapons offences after concerning 911 callA 25-year-old man has been arrested by Brockville Police after a concerning call from a female trapped inside a residence on Park St. The man has a 'non-communication' condition with the woman, he now faces several charges.
-
MyView Youth Film Festival extended to 2023Local youth film festival has been extended to spring 2023. The committee from MyView looks to continue accepting submissions through more of the school year to encourage youth to participate.
-
Novelis Neighbor Week helps new Youth Shelter through United WayHands-on volunteer project helps with renovations at new Kingston Youth Shelter location in Kingston through the annual Novelis Neighbor Week.
-
Polling station at FoxRun By-The-River cancelled due to COVID-19 outbreakThe polling station located at FoxRun By-The-River has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the retirement residence.
-
33-year-old facing drug and weapons charges after search warrant, police sayThe Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit have arrested and charged a 33-year-old individual following a search warrant on a home in Centre Hastings.