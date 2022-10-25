Criminal charges laid after ATV crash results in death of a child

The Central Hastings Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has laid criminal charges in relation to a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash. The collision happened on October 22nd, and officers responded to the call around 5:30 p.m. The single-vehicle collision happened at a residential property on Highway 62 in the Municipality of Centre Hastings.

An 8-year-old passenger on the ATV had to be transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. The 45-year-old ATV driver, from Centre Hastings, has been charged with the following offences:

- Dangerous operation causing death

- Operation causing death

- Operation while impaired, blood alcohol concentration

Central Hasting OPP continues to investigate with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray