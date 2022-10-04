Criminal charges laid following traffic stop

Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe has laid several charges after a traffic stop. On September 30th, 2022 just after 10 p.m. officers conducted the traffic stop based on a driving-related offence. The car was stopped on Combermere Road, in the Township of Madawaska Valley.

After an investigation, the driver was arrested. 42-year-old Abdullah Imani from Madawaska Valley Township was charged with several offences, which include; impaired driving and driving a motor vehicle while prohibited.

The accused was then transported to the police detachment for further testing. Where he was further charged with stunt driving and having open liquor in a vehicle. The car was towed and impounded for 45 days. Imani was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in a Killaloe court on November 9th.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray