Criminal charges laid in child pornography investigation in Renfrew County

Members of the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged one person after an extensive investigation into an allegation of voyeurism. Police report that the investigation began on February 2nd, 2023, in Renfrew County.

OPP says the Renfrew County Crime Unit assisted with the investigation which resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Bonnechere Valley. As a result of the search warrant, police arrested and charged 64-year-old Brian McCauley from Bonnechere Valley Township. The accused faces the following charges:

- Possession of child pornography

- Makes, prints, publishes or possession for the purpose of publication of any child pornography

- Voyeurism

- Obstruct peace officer

Police report that the accused was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Killaloe on March 8, 2023. Anyone that has information relevant to this investigation, is asked to please contact Killaloe OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray