Criminal record check day held at Pembroke OPP detachment

The Pembroke detachment of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP is hosting a criminal record check day on Saturday, September 25th.

There is no fee for the record check. However, applicants must bring a hard copy of their letter of confirmation from the organization they are volunteering with.

The record check day will be held at the Pembroke OPP detachment only. The detachment is located at 77 International Dr.

Record checks will take place between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m and 1 p.m and 4 p.m.

Those applying must be living the jurisdiction of the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.

Applicants are asked to bring two forms of identification, including one form of ID bearing the applicants photo.

Acceptable forms of ID inclde:

Driver's license

Birth certificate

Valid Passport

Outdoors Card

The following will not be accepted.

Social Insurance Number (SIN) card

Health Card

Only people requiring record checks will be allowed inside the building due to COVID-19. A mask must also be worn.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Pembroke Detachment at 613-732-3332 or the Petawawa Detachment at 613-735-0188.